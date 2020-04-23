Bon Iver announce rescheduled Australian tour dates

Bon Iver have been forced to push back their Australian tour dates due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The band were originally locked in for June, in addition to performing at Tasmania’s Dark Mofo. The festival was subsequently cancelled in early March.

The tour will now go ahead in March and April next year, with all remaining tickets going on sale Thursday April 30 at 11am local time. All venues will remain the same, with the exception of Adelaide, which has been upgraded to the Adelaide Entertainment Centre. Support acts for the tour have yet to be announced.

Previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the new dates. In the case of Sydney, tickets purchased for the June 23 show are now valid for April 5, and June 24 ticketholders will have access to the April 6 performance. Ticketholders who are unable to make the rescheduled dates are advised to contact their point of purchase.

The sold-out performances on June 12 and 13 in Tasmania were unable to be rescheduled and refunds will be made available.

Last week, Bon Iver shared a new single, ‘PDLIF’, with all proceeds going toward Direct Relief, a not-for-profit that aids those in poverty or emergency situations.

Bon Iver’s fourth studio album, ‘i, i’, was released in August last year through Jagjaguwar. Upon its release, NME gave the record five stars, saying the musician “has pieced together this fourth album in an impossibly intelligent way”.

Bon Iver’s rescheduled tour dates are:

Perth, RAC Arena (March 24)

Adelaide, AEC Arena (27)

Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (29)

Brisbane, Riverstage (April 1)

Sydney, First State Super Theatre (5&6)