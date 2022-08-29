Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon announces own radio show, Song Chest Radio Hour

Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon is launching his own monthly radio show – Song Chest Radio Hour will share its first edition this weekend.

The first edition of Song Chest Radio Hour will air on the station on Sunday night (September 4) at 5pm CT (11pm BST), and will be available to listen to via Radio Milwaukee’s website and app.

In a statement on the band’s Twitter account, the show – which will air on Radio Milwaukee – promises “to try and spread some love, joy, and acceptance through playing some songs you love and enjoy”.

Advertisement

Find out all the details on Song Chest Radio Hour below.

Tune in for the first episode this Sun 9/4/22 @ 5pm CT on @RadioMilwaukee; listen live or stream via the station’s app/website https://t.co/bpf5NMdiNa. Archived recordings available on MixCloud. Follow @songchestradio and visit the website to learn more. https://t.co/xr46UQbrGw pic.twitter.com/Vqf6RCRjbP — Bon Iver (@boniver) August 29, 2022

The news of the new radio show comes after Bon Iver recently shared a new collaboration with The National called ‘Weird Goodbyes’. Last Friday (August 26) The National headlined All Points East and played ‘Weird Goodbyes’ with Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold singing Vernon’s parts during the London gig.

Speaking in a statement about ‘Weird Goodbyes’, The National’s Matt Berninger said: “It’s about letting go of the past and moving on, then later being overwhelmed by second thoughts.”

Last week also saw Bon Iver announce new Australian tour dates for 2023. The Justin Vernon-fronted act were initially scheduled to tour Australia in June of 2020; however, that run was pushed back by nine months when the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold.

The tour was then due to start in March 2021 – with Gordi and Stella Donnelly confirmed as support acts – but it was ultimately cancelled in November 2020 with the band “look[ing] forward to safer days ahead”.

Advertisement

Six Australian dates have now been confirmed for the first quarter of 2023. The tour will begin in Sydney on Friday, February 17, before heading to Hobart – where they will perform as part of next year’s MONA FOMA festival – on Tuesday, February 21.

The band will then perform at the Perth Festival that Sunday (February 28), before returning to the east coast for shows in Brisbane and Melbourne. Rounding out the tour will be a set at next year’s WOMADelaide festival, where Bon Iver will take to the stage on Friday, March 10.

Bon Iver’s current world tour will continue in Dublin on Friday, October 16, with a further 12 shows on the itinerary for the UK and European leg. See all the dates here, and find tickets to select shows here.