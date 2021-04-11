Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon joins TikTok, reacts to his favourite videos

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon is the latest musical act to join TikTok, mostly just to react to his favourite videos on the platform.

On the handful of clips Vernon has posted so far, most of them show him duetting the works of others, showing a portion of his head as he silently watches on.

Advertisement

On his personal Twitter account, Vernon said the app makes him feel different about social media.

“TikTok is extremely worth checking out. I’ve found a lot of positivity, education, and music there. Makes me feel different about social media. Oddly, hopeful. Here’s my profile. No need to follow, but you can see what I see there…”

Tik Tok is extremely worth checking out. I’ve found a lot of positivity, education, and music there. Makes me feel different about social media. Oddly, hopeful. Here’s my profile. No need to follow, but you can see what I see there … https://t.co/CJAbEVrcTI — blobtower (@blobtower) April 9, 2021

A couple of weeks back, Radiohead joined the social media platform and shared a short, cryptic video of band associate Chieftain Mews delivering a dystopian news broadcast at a desk. A few days later, the band announced a live-streamed series of archival shows.

Bon Iver’s last album was ‘i,i’, released in 2019. The album was given five stars from NME, who wrote, “Bon Iver has pieced together this fourth album in an impossibly intelligent way.”

Advertisement

More recently, he collaborated with Taylor Swift on her two surprise albums ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’. He has also released multiple songs over the past half-year with Aaron Dessner for their joint project Big Red Machine.