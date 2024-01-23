Bon Jovi documentary lands at Hulu

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, an upcoming documentary chronicling the legendary career of rock band Bon Jovi, has been acquired at Hulu.

The four-part docuseries, helmed by Gotham Chopra’s Religion Of Sports, is due to premiere on Hulu in the United States on April 26, and will stream on Disney+ throughout the rest of the world, and in Latin America on Star+ later this year, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story will also mark the first time that a docuseries on the band will feature every member of Bon Jovi’s illustrious career, including former and current members, and will include four decades worth of personal footage from members of the band and never-before-seen photos and never-before-told stories.

“As thrilling as the story of a once-in-a-lifetime talent is, it is even more rare that a legend like Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments while he’s still living them. Forty years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics and never-before-seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore clubs to the biggest stages on the planet. The series relives the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments and most public moments of friction,” reads the documentary’s description, per Hulu.

In November, Bon Jovi returned with an original Christmas song, ‘Christmas Isn’t Christmas’. It marked the first new material from the rock veterans in over three years. Earlier that same month, founding member and iconic guitarist Richie Sambora said that “it’s time” to organise a reunion in time for the band’s 40th anniversary.

“It definitely could happen… It’s just a question of when everybody’s ready to go do it,” he said. “It will be a big, massive kind of undertaking. It’s up to people, it’s got to be right. That’s all,” he added. “It’s time to do it, though. This is our 40th anniversary, but I feel younger than ever. I’m having a ball.”