Bon Jovi member teases Glastonbury 2023 appearance

Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora has teased the “possibility” of the band playing Glastonbury 2023.

The world famous festival returned this summer for the first time in three years after its 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. The 2023 edition will take place from June 21-25 next year at Worthy Farm.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 went on sale last weekend (November 6), selling out within an hour on “a morning when demand far exceeded supply”, and line-up rumours are now beginning to swirl.

Advertisement

Speaking to Metro in a new interview, Sambora – who joined Dolly Parton on the Pyramid Stage in 2014 for a rendition of ‘9 To 5’ – said that the band were considering a return to Worthy Farm for a slot of their own.

‘It’s a possibility,” he said. “We’re talking a bit.”

Sambora added of his Parton cameo: “It was the first time I played Glastonbury but just playing with her was just tremendous. She’s a friend through other friends and she covered one of my songs.”

Elsewhere on the rumoured Glastonbury 2023 line-up, eFestivals‘ line-up page currently lists Arctic Monkeys, Elton John and Harry Styles as rumoured headliners for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. No acts have been confirmed as of yet.

Roxy Music are also rumoured to be taking on the coveted legends slot at next year’s festival after recently reuniting for their first live shows since 2011 to mark the 50th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, which came out in 1972.

Advertisement

The legends set traditionally takes place on Glastonbury’s main stage at around 4pm on the final day of the festival. It is usually reserved for heritage acts, and often proves to be one of Glastonbury’s most popular moments.

Diana Ross appeared in the slot this June, with the likes of Kylie Minogue, Barry Gibb, Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Lionel Richie and Dolly Parton also having taken on the legends set in recent years. Spice Girls have previously been rumoured for the position at next year’s Worthy Farm event.