Bon Jovi have announced that they’re written a new fan-assisted song about the coronavirus.

‘Do What You Can’ has been written by Jon Bon Jovi with submissions and lyric suggestions from fans.

It will be performed for the first time at the Jersey 4 Jersey fundraiser on April 22, which is set to be headlined by Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen, benefiting the state’s battle against the virus.

Talking to Howard Stern on SiriusXM, where the show will stream (it’ll also be available on ABC and Apple Music), Jon Bon Jovi said: “I wrote a new song about the situation that we’re in, so I’m going to perform that in its entirety for the first time ever.

“And then of course I should do Livin’ on a Prayer, because it’s such an important song for so many people, and it brings us back to happier days.”

Also joining Bon Jovi and Springsteen at the Jersey 4 Jersey benefit, which will feature acoustic performances from artists’ homes, are SZA, Danny DeVito, Halsey and many more.

Bon Jovi have been working on ‘Do What You Can’ for the last month on their Instagram page, calling for fans to write verses for the song to add to the singer’s initial idea. See a work in progress version of the song below.

Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan revealed last month that he’d tested positive for Covid-19. “I just got my results back today and tested positive for corona virus,” he wrote. “I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day.

“Please don’t be afraid!!! It’s the flu not the plague. I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus.”

Back in January, Bon Jovi announced details of their new album. ‘Bon Jovi 2020’ will come out on May 15, and, according to a press release, feature “a compelling breadth and depth of songwriting from Jon Bon Jovi where he tackles current tough topics such as gun control, veterans’ issues, politics, the meaning of family, and much more”.