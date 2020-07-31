Bones and Jones announce new album, share first two singles

Victorian sextet Bones and Jones have today (July 31) unveiled their forthcoming project, ‘Ginger Gold (Farm Singles)’.

The new project is a singles series, with Bones and Jones prepping to release two singles at the end of each month in the lead-up to a consolidated collection. The album is slated for a physical release on February 24, 2021.

Beginning today, Bones and Jones have released two new tracks, ‘Today’ and ‘It’s Time’, presented as an introduction to the final offering.

Listen to ‘Today’ below:

And listen to ‘It’s Time’ here:

Recorded over a period of three months during the first COVID lockdown, the tracks were laid down in the band’s “usual rehearsal space” on an old apple orchid farm. The recording and rehearsal studio was converted from the farm’s decommissioned fruit cooling room.

Bones and Jones released their second album, ‘Bees’, in January of this year. In a press statement, the band explained they have now moved on from their “humble beginnings” as a 60’s rock-inspired group, but have retained a unique integration of pop and rock.

Since their inception, Bones and Jones have toured extensively, sharing stages with the likes of Twin Peaks, The Nude Party and The Murlocs, as well as making their festival debut at last year’s Grampians Music Festival.

‘Today’ and ‘It’s Time’ are available to stream today.