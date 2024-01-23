Boney M founder Frank Farian dies, aged 82

Boney M founder Frank Farian has died aged 82, his family has announced.

The German singer and record producer, who wrote hits likes ‘Rasputin’ and ‘Daddy Cool’, died peacefully at his home in Miami, Florida, his agency announced on behalf of his family today (January 23).

He was also behind the disco funk group’s best-known songs like ‘Mary’s Boy Child/ Oh My Lord’ and ‘Brown Girl In The Ring’.

Other artists Farian worked with included Stevie Wonder and Meat Loaf, along with also founding the duo Milli Vanilli – who were hit by scandal in 1989 when it emerged that they lip synced their songs.

From https://t.co/ayzUSreenw ® we are sad to announce the death of the creator and producer of Boney M., Frank Farian. According to family reports, Frank passed away peacefully in his apartment in Miami, Florida.#RIP Frank Farian pic.twitter.com/eODfxk8mNw — BoneyM.es® (@BoneyM_es) January 23, 2024

While a cause of death has not been revealed, Farian had reportedly experienced ill health in recent years. He underwent heart surgery in 2022 and had a pig heart valve inserted.

He told German tabloid Bild in a translated statement: “My heart valve works wonderfully. Mick Jagger also received exactly the same heart valve. I have a good pig in me! And I’m very grateful for that.”

His health reportedly deteriorated after the operation, leaving him with breathing problems and needing to use a wheelchair.

Boney M singer Liz Mitchell said in a statement: “Our work was truly blessed and so enjoyed by people around the world who had the privilege to hear it down the years.

“The testimonies come from the hearts of those who heard it and I am so grateful to the God of music that allowed our coming together, to create and present to the world the music of Boney M.”

She concluded: “We shared and united under a star which rose above and beyond what we ever dared to expect. I say well done to the work that we did. Rest in peace Frank.”

Boney M sold over 100million records during their peak, landing Number Ones with ‘Rivers of Babylon’/ ‘Brown Girl In The Ring’ and Christmas Number One ‘Mary’s Boy Child’, along with the chart-topping album ‘Nightflight To Venus’ (via Official Charts).

Farian once described his career success as a “huge surprise”, telling German news agency DPA (via the Wall Street Journal): “I had always thought I wouldn’t make it. It didn’t look like it at first.”