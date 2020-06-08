GAMING  

Bonnie Pointer of The Pointer Sisters has died aged 69

The news was confirmed by the singer's sister

By Will Lavin
Pointer Sisters
Bonnie Pointer has died. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Bonnie Pointer of the legendary Motown group The Pointer Sisters has died aged 69.

The singer’s sister, Anita Pointer, confirmed the news today (June 8) in a statement to Metro UK. “It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie died this morning,” she revealed.

“Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.”

A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

“Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day, we never had a fight in our life, I already miss her and I will see her again one day,” Anita added. “The Pointer Sisters would never have happened had it not been for Bonnie.”

Bonnie was a founding member of The Pointer Sisters along with her siblings, June, Ruth and Anita. They were best known for the hits ‘Jump (For My Love)’, ‘I’m So Excited’ and ‘Automatic’.

Pointer
Bonnie Pointer, Michael Jackson and LaToya Jackson. CREDIT: Getty Images

Bonnie recorded five albums with the group and co-wrote ‘Fairytale’ with Anita, which earned The Pointer Sisters their first Grammy for Best Country Duo Or Group in 1975.

Elvis Presley later covered ‘Fairytale’, while Girls Aloud reintroduced ‘Jump (For My Love)’ to a new audience when they covered it in 2003.

Bonnie left the group in the mid-70s and enjoyed solo success with her cover of ‘Heaven Must Have Sent You’, which peaked at number 11 on the Billboard 100 chart.

Tributes have poured in for the singer, including from Gloria Gaynor, who said: “So sorry to hear of the passing of Bonnie Pointer of the Pointer Sisters. My prayers & heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends & fans.”

She added: “I pray peace for her family & that soon sweet memories of her will bring smiles to their faces before bringing tears to their eyes.”

See more tributes for Bonnie Pointer below:

