Bonnie Raitt announces 2023 Melbourne and Sydney shows with Mavis Staples

Bonnie Raitt has announced she’ll return to Australia for the first time in six years, with the US blues singer-songwriter set to play shows in Melbourne and Sydney in April 2023.

Raitt will perform at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on April 5, before taking to Darling Harbour Theatre in Sydney two days later on April 7. For both shows, R&B legend Mavis Staples will be on support duties, returning after her own Australian tour in 2020 just prior to the onset of the pandemic.

Raitt last performed in Australia in 2017, as part of that year’s Bluesfest line-up. Since then, she’s released her 18th studio album, ‘Just Like That…’ which arrived in April of this year, and marked her first full-length since 2016’s ‘Dig In Deep’. Staples’ latest album also arrived this year – a collaboration with Levon Helm titled ‘Carry Me Home’.

Bluesfest Touring, who are bringing out Raitt and Staples next year, have also announced a pair of April 2023 shows from US blues rocker Marcus King. Returning after a sold-out Australian tour in 2019, King will perform at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on April 10, before a show at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre on April 12. King’s debut album, ‘El Dorado’, arrived in 2020.

Tickets for all four shows will go on sale next Thursday (August 18) at 12pm AEST. Pre-sales kick off two days earlier on August 16 – register for Bonnie Raitt here and Marcus King here.