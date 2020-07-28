Watch Bono and the Edge cover ‘Stairway To Heaven’, dedicated to U2 road crew

Bono and the Edge have shared a video of their acoustic rendition of the Led Zeppelin classic ‘Stairway To Heaven’.

The members of U2 dedicated their take on the classic to their long-serving road crew. In the video, which jokingly opens with a ‘fact’ that U2’s road crew would much rather work for Led Zeppelin, Bono says: “There’s one annoying aspect of an Irish crew that has to be said. Wherever you go in the world, whatever venue you’re playing — whether it’s the Olympia or 3 Arena or Madison Square Garden — you walk into the venue and it’s a big moment, and you’ll hear a song that we said, ‘We’ll never, ever play this.’ And that’s right, ‘Stairway to Heaven’.”

“These professionals believe they play this better than the band. And you know, it might be true.”

Watch U2 take on ‘Stairway To Heaven’ below:

'We said we’d never play this…' This one's for the crew.#SongsFromAnEmptyRoom #stairwaytoheaven Posted by U2 on Sunday, July 26, 2020

Recently St. Vincent, aka Annie Clark, shared her own video of her take on the classic track, saying “Since guitar stores have been closed, I thought you might have missed the sound of someone fumbling through ‘Stairway To Heaven’.”

Led Zeppelin themselves have not performed the hit song since they last toured together in 2007. Earlier this month, guitarist Jimmy Page reiterated he thinks it is “really unlikely” the band will reunite to tour again in the future.