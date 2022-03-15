Bonobo announces 2022 Australian tour

Electronic producer Bonobo has announced an east coast Australian tour for this August, in support of his latest album ‘Fragments’.

The run will kick off with a show at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney on August 3, continuing along to Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena on August 5 before wrapping up at The Tivoli in Brisbane on August 7. Tickets for all shows are on sale this Friday (March 18) from 9am local time.

The shows will mark Bonobo’s first tour of Australia since the new year’s period over 2018 and into 2019, where the producer played festival sets at Beyond The Valley and Field Day.

‘Fragments’ – Simon Green’s seventh studio album under the Bonobo moniker – arrived back in January. It featured collaborations with the likes of Joji, Jordan Rakei and Jamila Woods. The album was particularly popular in Australia, peaking at Number Six on the ARIA Album Charts.

In a four-star review of the record, NME said that the album’s January release felt “pointed”, given “the month’s slower pace encourages you to let an album as richly rewarding as this envelop you completely”.

“This is the most engaging record Green has released since 2010’s ‘Black Sands’,” wrote NME‘s Thomas Smith. “It is light, airy and remarkably well pieced together.”