Bonobo teams up with Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs for disco tribute ‘Heartbreak’

Bonobo has shared a new single with Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, ‘Heartbreak’. It’s set to appear on a 12″ as the first release on Bonobo’s new label OUTLIER, come November 13.

The track is a tribute to the disco scene in New York City over the ’70s and ’80s, centred around a sample from ‘Weekend’ by Class Action. Liner notes to come with the 12″ will feature an essay by author Tim Lawrence on the lasting impact of the original song.

The two producers have been friends since 2015, regularly playing gigs together and collaborating behind the scenes.

Advertisement

“Orlando (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs) was playing me a fairly stripped back idea he had for something last year,” Bonobo said in a statement. “We spent a few afternoons in his studio trying ideas out and eventually, ‘Heartbreak’ was the end result.”

The track arrives with a strobe light heavy music video – watch it below.

The B side of the 12″, ‘6000 Ft.’, will arrive digitally on October 30. ‘Heartbreak’ was reportedly also the impetus for Bonobo’s new label.

“[It] seemed like a good starting point and was the track that became the catalyst to start the label. One for the dance floors in a time when they’re dearly missed,” he said.

Advertisement

Bonobo released his last official studio album, ‘Migration‘, in 2017. Earlier this year, he remixed recent Mercury Prize-winner Michael Kiwanuka‘s ‘Final Days’ – the first Bonobo remix since 2016.

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs released the lockdown-recorded EP ‘I Can Hear The Birds’ earlier this year, compiled from bird song field-recordings gathered from friends all over the world.