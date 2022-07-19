Boo Seeka announces Australian album tour dates

Boo Seeka has announced a ten-date Australian tour between August and October, in support of new album ‘Between The Head & The Heart’.

The tour, announced today (July 19), follows on from a largely-postponed run in September and October 2021 in support of that year’s stand-alone single ‘Tripwire’. It will take Boo Seeka to most capital cities and select regional dates in Queensland, Western Australia, Victoria, New South Wales and Tasmania.

Sibling duo Sumner will serve as the main support for the tour. The Launceston group released a new single, entitled ‘Good Light’, in late June. Tickets for all shows are set to go on sale this afternoon from 4:30pm local time, and a full list of dates are available below.

Advertisement

Boo Seeka’s headlining dates follow on from being announced on the line-up for The Grass Is Greener, which will take place across October on the Gold Coast, in Geelong, in Cairns and in Canberra. Ty Dolla $ign, YG and PNAU will all appear on the lineup. Boo Seeka is also set to support Hayden James on his ‘Lifted’ tour across August and September, interweaving with the newly-announced headlining shows.

‘Between The Head & The Heart’, Boo Seeka’s second studio album, was released at the end of June. It served as the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Never Too Soon’. In the ensuing years, the project underwent several changes – the most notable of which was the departure of producer/instrumentalist Michael May last year, ultimately converting Boo Seeka into the solo project of vocalist Ben Gumbleton.

‘Tripwire’ served as the first single of Boo Seeka’s solo venture. A further four singles followed: ‘Dream’, ‘Finish What You Started’, ‘Next To Me’ and ‘Real’. All four songs ended up on ‘Between The Head & The Heart’.

Boo Seeka’s ‘Between The Head & The Heart’ Australian tour dates are

AUGUST

Friday 26 – Brisbane, The Triffid

Saturday 27 – Maroochydore, Solbar

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 8 – Fremantle, Freo.Social

Friday 9 – Perth, Magnet House

Saturday 10 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Friday 16 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Friday 23 – Sydney, Metro Theatre

Saturday 24 –Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

OCTOBER

Friday 7 – Hobart, Republic Bar

Saturday 8 – Launceston, The Royal Oak