Boo Seeka share music video for ‘Days Get Better’

Boo Seeka have dropped the visuals for what they describe as their “sonic testimony to 2020” in new single, ‘Days Get Better’.

The video sees Ben Gumbleton and Mikey May dealing with a string of frustrating, annoying situations throughout the course of a day, playing on the lyrics “how long ’til the days get better?”

It was directed by Bailey Watts and shot over two days at various locations in Newcastle, including their favourite bar, Uptowns. Watch the video below:

“We made Ben run through the streets for about an hour for one of the end scenes,” May explained in a statement. “Ben had been drinking about 8-9 shots in the bar scene earlier. Poor fella had a few strategic spews in between running takes!”

‘Days Get Better’ is the second single Boo Seeka have released this year from their yet-to-be-titled second album, which is slated for release in early 2021. It follows ‘Take A Look’, which the band previously said was the beginning of “phase 2” for them.

“Sticking to the rules and regulations that are needed to wipe this pandemic, let’s just say the process of recording this record has been a roller coaster,” the band said in a press statement.

“With everything changing day by day, we can only hope that soon, the days will get better for everyone.”

Their debut album, ‘Never Too Soon’, dropped in 2017, and since then they’ve released a steady string of standalone singles. In 2019 alone, they dropped ‘Rush’, ‘Millennium Drive’, ‘Moonlight Run’ and a collaboration with producer LDRU, ‘Ruler’.