Boo Seeka now a solo project as Michael May exits band

Boo Seeka‘s Ben Gumbleton has announced he and former member Michael May have parted ways after three years together as a duo.

In a post on the Newcastle electro-pop band’s social media on June 22, Gumbleton said that he and May had parted ways due to “fundamental differences”, but did not elaborate on the circumstances of the split.

“I’m working really hard to bring you this next collection of music this year, which means so much to me,” Gumbleton said, effectively confirming the project’s continuation as a solo project.

“I look forward to seeing you on the road very soon with some special guests,” the singer concluded.

“Been walking around all day with some friends listening to the new singles to come this year,” May wrote in a post on Boo Seeka’s Instagram page on June 24. “Really can’t wait to show all you legends.”

May joined Boo Seeka back in 2018, replacing founding member Sam Croft. Last year it was announced that the Newcastle duo were working on their second studio album, the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Never Too Soon’. Sharing lead single ‘Take a Look’, the duo said it was “the first step into phase 2” for the band.

The band have released a string of singles over the past couple of years, most recently a collaboration with Golding titled ‘Don’t Waste Your Love’ back in April. Boo Seeka is also currently booked for a handful of festival appearances over the coming months, including North Queensland’s The Grass Is Greener in October.

NME has reached out to Boo Seeka’s representation for comment and more information regarding May’s departure from the band.