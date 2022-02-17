Boo Seeka provides gentle motivation in new single ‘Finish What You Started’

Boo Seeka looks to move people into a more positive mindset in his motivational single, ‘Finish What You Started’.

The new track, which dropped today (February 17), sees the electro-pop singer-songwriter spread a message of determination in a relatively laidback way, encouraging perseverance with an infectious dance beat.

In a press statement, Boo Seeka – aka Ben Gumbleton – said of his approach to ‘Finish What You Started’: “We are all uncertain and sometimes scared in these crazy times, and we don’t know what the future holds. However, we all should keep chasing all the things that make us happy and define who we are.

“Always finish what you start no matter how long it takes – always follow your dreams.”

Packed with static energy, Boo Seeka’s approach to the thematic material is relatively chill, Seeka delivering the soothing lyrics: “Don’t feel alone/don’t be afraid“.

Take listen below:

The new release paints a bigger picture of what to expect from Boo Seeka’s second studio album, slated for release later this year.

Its first taste was offered up back in August 2021, taking shape in the form of a largely acoustic number titled ‘Tripewire’. Seeka then released a more sparkling and nostalgic track, ‘Dream’, last December.

The as-yet-untitled LP marks Gumbleton’s first release as a solo artist under the Boo Seeka banner, after bandmate Michael May left the duo due to “fundamental differences”.

After three years together, a post was made to the Newcastle outfit’s social media page on June 22 announcing the split but without elaboration. Gumbleton effectively confirmed the split, writing: “I’m working really hard to bring you this next collection of music this year, which means so much to me.”