Boo Seeka shares new single ‘Tripwire’, announces national tour dates

Boo Seeka have shared their second single of 2021, entitled ‘Tripwire’.

The song, released today (August 19), follows on from ‘Don’t Waste Your Love’, the collaborative single between Boo Seeka and Golding that was released in late April.

The song is also the first released since the project’s line-up change in June, which saw Michael May exit the fold and subsequently convert Boo Seeka into Ben Gumbleton’s solo project. It serves as the lead single to an as-yet-untitled studio album, which will serve as the official follow-up to their 2017 debut ‘Never Too Soon’.

Advertisement

The new single is also accompanied by a music video, directed by Lachlan Ross and starring actor Meg Charnaud. It was shot on location on the Margaret River in Western Australia.

Watch the video for ‘Tripwire’ below:

In a press statement, Gumbleton explained that ‘Tripwire’ was a song in which he was “really direct” in his lyrical approach.

“I’m wearing my heart on my sleeve with this one,” he said.

“I realised I was writing about myself, and the stuff I was going through, which was hitting me pretty hard if I’m being honest.”

Advertisement

Gumbleton went on to note the song’s use of acoustic guitar, which is not common within Boo Seeka’s music.

“Usually, it would just be used to figure out the chords and structure of the song, and then it would be built into an electronic track,” he said.

“With ‘Tripwire’, we used the same template, but nothing we built sonically got close to the emotion, and the rawness of the acoustic version.”

Pending the end of lockdown, Boo Seeka will tour nationally from the end of September to mid-October. Golding will serve as support act at all shows.

Tickets are available now via Boo Seeka’s website.

Boo Seeka’s ‘Trip’ tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

24 – Byron Bay, Beach Hotel

25 – Brisbane, The Triffid

30 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

OCTOBER

1 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

2 – Hobart, Republic Bar

3 – Launceston, The Royal Oak

9 – Sydney, UNSW Roundhouse

15 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

16 – Perth, Magnet House