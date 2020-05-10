Newcastle electronic duo Boo Seeka have returned with ‘Take A Look,’ the lead single off their upcoming second album.

The assertive number sees Boo Seeka dive into a world that’s dark, pulsing and self-assured. Here, they expand on their usual soul-infused electronic, as singer Ben Gumbleton croons, “Take a look at me now.”

According to Cultr, Boo Seeka commented, “’Take A Look’ was a simple message to ourselves that we should have listened to a long time ago, and with it we’re excited to turn an inspiring new leaf.”

The band also took to Instagram to express their gratitude for the response so far, saying it’s “by far the biggest uptake we’ve seen since the beginning of Boo.”

‘Take A Look’ marks the first new music this year from the band, who called the track “the first step into phase 2 for BOO SEEKA.” The duo dropped a string of singles across 2019, such as ‘Moonlight Run’, ‘Millennium Drive’ and ‘Rush’.

Boo Seeka’s debut album ‘Never Too Soon’ was released back in 2017, alongside lead tracks ‘Does This Last’, ‘Turn Up Your Light’ and ‘Oh My’. The former single achieved ARIA gold status and the album was featured on triple j.