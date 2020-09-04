Boogie Festival will no longer go ahead in 2020

Organisers of Victoria’s Boogie Festival have announced the event will no longer go ahead in 2020.

In a statement posted to their website this morning (September 4), they said that the event, which was due to take place in October, would return for the Easter weekend next year.

“As the spring days arrive, we find ourselves more and more looking at a reality of no Boogie this year. We wanted to hold on as late as possible to make the call, but the situation in Victoria coupled with many enquiries has led us to a decision to announce a postponement of BOOGIE 14 to Easter 2021,” the statement read.

“Assuming health and safety regulations can be met once we know what they may be, we will deliver the full Boogie experience on April 2, 3 and 4 in the year 2021 in the hills of Tallarook at Our Friend’s Farm. Try stopping us!”

They added that current ticketholders would have until March 2, 2021, to refund their tickets, or they could be kept and used for next year’s event.

“Friends, lovers, one and all. Stay safe, shiny and caring for the rest of the days ahead. Together we will get through all this and share one last waltz in the dust come Easter 2021.”

Read the full statement below:

It’s the second blow this year for Boogie Festival, who were forced to reschedule their April event to October due to the coronavirus pandemic. Announcing the postponement in March, they thanked patrons for their understanding and expressed their determination to make the 2020 instalment happen.

“The messages of support we have received since we posted on socials the other day have been amazing and inspiring,” they said. “Deep, deep breaths, look out and after each other, and let’s SHAKE IT LOOSE TOGETHER later this year.”

This year’s lineup was comprised of POND, Cash Savage & The Last Drinks, Twin Peaks, Angie McMahon, Karate Boogaloo and many more. Organisers are yet to announce whether any of the artists will play at the 2021 event instead.