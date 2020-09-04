Boogie Festival will no longer go ahead in 2020

Organisers of Victoria’s Boogie Festival have announced the event will no longer go ahead in 2020.
In a statement posted to their website this morning (September 4), they said that the event, which was due to take place in October, would return for the Easter weekend next year.
“As the spring days arrive, we find ourselves more and more looking at a reality of no Boogie this year. We wanted to hold on as late as possible to make the call, but the situation in Victoria coupled with many enquiries has led us to a decision to announce a postponement of BOOGIE 14 to Easter 2021,” the statement read.
“Assuming health and safety regulations can be met once we know what they may be, we will deliver the full Boogie experience on April 2, 3 and 4 in the year 2021 in the hills of Tallarook at Our Friend’s Farm. Try stopping us!”
They added that current ticketholders would have until March 2, 2021, to refund their tickets, or they could be kept and used for next year’s event.
“Friends, lovers, one and all. Stay safe, shiny and caring for the rest of the days ahead. Together we will get through all this and share one last waltz in the dust come Easter 2021.”
Read the full statement below:
View this post on Instagram
Dear Boogie faithful, We hope you are all as happy, calm and colourful as can be wherever you are. As the spring days arrive, we find ourselves more and more looking at a reality of no Boogie this year. We wanted to hold on as late as possible to make the call, but the situation in Victoria coupled with many enquiries has led us to a decision to announce a postponement of BOOGIE 14 to Easter 2021. Assuming health and safety regulations can be met once we know what they may be, we will deliver the full Boogie experience on April 2, 3 and 4 in the year 2021 in the hills of Tallarook at Our Friend’s Farm. Try stopping us! All tickets remain valid for next year and there is no need to do anything if you wish to retain them. Refunds are available until 2 March 2021 and can be requested via the Oztix Refund Request page (link on INFO page of our website), but we do encourage you to hold on to your tickets if you can. Do bear in mind that should we refund your tickets, and you wish to purchase tickets again down the track, they will be at the current final release price. Friends, lovers, one and all. Stay safe, shiny and caring for the rest of the days ahead. Together we will get through all this and share one last waltz in the dust come Easter 2021. Love, BOOGIE
It’s the second blow this year for Boogie Festival, who were forced to reschedule their April event to October due to the coronavirus pandemic. Announcing the postponement in March, they thanked patrons for their understanding and expressed their determination to make the 2020 instalment happen.
“The messages of support we have received since we posted on socials the other day have been amazing and inspiring,” they said. “Deep, deep breaths, look out and after each other, and let’s SHAKE IT LOOSE TOGETHER later this year.”
This year’s lineup was comprised of POND, Cash Savage & The Last Drinks, Twin Peaks, Angie McMahon, Karate Boogaloo and many more. Organisers are yet to announce whether any of the artists will play at the 2021 event instead.