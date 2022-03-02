Booka Nile reportedly ousted from Make Them Suffer over sexual assault allegations

Make Them Suffer have announced the exit of keyboardist and backing vocalist Booka Nile; although the band have said they’re “unable to comment any further on the matter”, evidence points to her being ousted over recent allegations of sexual assault.

News of her departure was confirmed last Friday (February 25) in a post shared to the band’s Instagram page, after the allegations were made public earlier in the week. As initially reported by Lambgoat, screenshots from the Instagram Story of a woman named Madlin Sims allege that Nile “bragged about having sexually assaulted someone very closely connected to one of [Sims’] children”.

In the second of the two screenshots, messages sent by Nile go into vague detail about a sexual encounter, claiming she “just got on top of [an unnamed man] and made it happen”. The man in question is claimed to have questioned the situation, but Nile “told him to shuttup [sic]”.

A later message from Nile reads, “I don’t want his baby but I would have it just for the lols”.

The singer confirmed the validity of her messages in comments on a public post addressing the matter. “There’s so many screenshots you didn’t see,” she wrote in one, replying to another commenter.

“The problem was that the rest of the messages weren’t shared,” she continued in a follow-up. “Omission can change everything. But at no point did he say no. He said should we be doing this because I used to see his best friend but by this stage we were already naked and he was putting on a condom so that point of turning back and doing the right thing by his friend was well and truly past.”

Nile later took to her own Instagram Story to address the situation, saying her “DMs are overflowing right now” with inquiries over her departure. She claimed then that she would “release a proper statement and explanation over the next week or so”, citing her “crazy work life” for her prior lack of comment.

“It’s important to me that those who have supported me so much over the years are given a proper and in-depth explanation of why I’ve left the band,” she continued.

“I promise you all I will explain soon. In the mean time [sic], I’d like to just thank you for the love you are all sending me in the wake of this news. It has warmed my heart and I love you right back.”

In a post shared to her Instagram account overnight (March 1), Nile seemed to hint cryptically at the situation, writing: “A lie can travel half way round the world while the truth is still putting on its shoes. Be patient or be a fool because the truth always catches up to the lie eventually.”

Replying to a commenter noting that Nile was yet to formally address the allegations made against her, she wrote: “I owe nobody anything here. I have done nothing to hurt anybody yet I’m put under this immense pressure by people to address false allegations made about me?

“This has been the worst week of my life and unless you’ve been through this, you cannot comprehend how much pain this causes a person. Not to mention my crippling fear of saying a god damned word on this because I knew anything I said in defence [sic] of myself would be torn apart by the person who made up this lie to begin with.”

In another comment, Nile stated that she’d “had enough of [her] agency, choice and power taken from [her] through this smear campaign and mob stalking”. She alluded to a further statement being made in due time, continuing: “I get to choose when and how I tell my story. At the very least I get to keep that right.”

NME Australia has reached out to representatives of Make Them Suffer for comment.