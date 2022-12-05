Boom Crash Opera announce ‘Betterdaze’ tour for 2023

Boom Crash Opera have announced a six-date tour of the Australian east coast, travelling from Brisbane down to Geelong over the course of two weeks in June.

The run will kick off on Friday June 2, when the legendary pub-rockers play The Zoo in the aforementioned Queensland capital. They’ll head to the Gold Coast next, performing at Miami Marketta the following night (June 3), before heading down to Sydney for a show at The Bridge Hotel on Friday June 9.

After swinging through Shellharbour for a show that Saturday (June 10), the band will continue on to Victoria, playing the Brunswick Ballroom on Friday June 16, and the Wool Exchange in Geelong the night after (June 17).

Tickets for all six of the shows are on sale now – find them here.

The tour – named ‘Betterdaze’ after their 1992 single – will be Boom Crash Opera’s first in more than two years, with their last national stint running from March to May of 2021; they have not performed at all since then, either.

Boom Crash Opera have largely remained a touring band over the past 12 years. Their most recent album was their sixth, ‘Dancing In The Storm’, which arrived in 2009 – 12 years after its predecessor, ‘Gizmo Mantra’, in 1997.

The band are best known for their Top Five debut single, 1986’s ‘Great Wall’, as well as other hits like ‘Onion Skin’ (1989) and ‘Gimme’ (1994).

Boom Crash Opera’s 2023 ‘Betterdaze’ tour dates are:

JUNE

Friday 2 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Zoo

Saturday 3 – Yugambeh and Kombumerri land/Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

Friday 9 – Wangal land/Rozelle, The Bridge Hotel

Saturday 10 – Yerrowah/Shellharbour, Central Hotel

Friday 16 – Wurundjeri/Brunswick, Ballroom

Saturday 17 – Djilang/Geelong, Wool Exchange