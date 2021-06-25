Bootleg Rascal and Saint Lane join forces for funky new single, ‘All About You’

Bootleg Rascal have released a groovy new single titled ‘All About You’, featuring a guest verse from Saint Lane.

It comes as the duo’s first piece of new material for 2021, following their EP ‘Collaborations of Very Isolated Delinquents “19’ last August. It’s also their second release to feature Lane, after the Gold Coast rapper appeared on their single ‘Falling Star’.

Watch the video for ‘All About You’, directed by Rhys Bennett, below:

As frontman Carlos Lara explained in a press release, ‘All About You’ is the first Bootleg Rascal track to be produced entirely by the duo.

“As we’ve spent more time off the road than ever before, we’ve shifted our attention to being more hands-on in the studio,” he said.

“The song itself is about love in the modern era, and how technology plays an integral role into shaping our behaviours and the way we interact with one another.”

Bootleg Rascal are set to take ‘All About You’ to the stage with a pair of headline shows in their home state of Queensland. They’ll hit Sol Bar on the Sunshine Coast come Saturday July 10, before taking to the Bundy Tavern in Bundaberg on Saturday August 14.

Tickets to both shows are on sale now via the band’s website.

Saint Lane, on the other hand, is set to embark on a four-date tour of the Australian east coast this August, hitting stages in Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Sydney and Melbourne. Tickets for those shows are also on sale now.