Bootleg Rascal release new single ‘Milk In My Bowl’

Bootleg Rascal have released a brand new track today (June 26), entitled ‘Milk In My Bowl’.

The track is taken from their forthcoming EP, ‘Collaborations of Very Isolated Delinquents 19′, the initial letters of which form the phrase COVID-19. ‘Milk In My Bowl’ is the follow-up single to ‘Lonely Times ft. The Bonnie Doons’ and ‘We Independent’, both of which will also feature on the EP.

Listen to ‘Milk In My Bowl’ below:

Advertisement

Produced by the band along with Ian Pritchett (Kim Churchill, Angus and Julia Stone) and Simon Dobson (Little May, STUPID BABY), ‘Milk In My Bowl’ sees Bootleg Rascal “push sonic boundaries”.

“‘Milk In My Bowl’ was another great opportunity for us to experiment with our sound and give something different back to fans,” frontman Carlos Lara said in a press release.

“We’ve constantly been pushing the envelope sonically and it’s the most fun we’ve ever had writing and releasing music.

“The lyrical content matter follows on from ‘We Independent’, where we had removed ourselves from a toxic situation. This account further highlights the realisation that we’re so much better off, and in a way it’s us saying our peace and moving forward”.

The band will tour the East Coast during September in support of the new EP, having previously postponed the shows in compliance with venue restrictions. Bootleg Rascal will also perform at Big Pineapple Music Festival on Saturday November 21. Find the rest of their tour dates here.

Advertisement

‘Milk In My Bowl’ is available to stream and download now.