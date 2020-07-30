Bootleg Rascal drop EP, share new single ‘Oh so Cool’

Gold Coast duo Bootleg Rascal have today (July 31) shared their four-track EP, ‘Collaborations of Very Isolated Delinquents ’19’.

To coincide with the EP’s release, the band shared its final single, ‘Oh so Cool’. Listen to the track below:

‘Oh So Cool’ follows on from Bootleg Rascal’s June release, ‘Milk In My Bowl’. Both tracks, in addition to previous singles ‘Lonely Times’ and ‘We Independent’, feature on the new EP.

The record is produced by the band themselves, alongside Ian Pritchett and Simon Dobson.

In addition to the new single, Bootleg Rascal have locked in the rescheduled dates of their east coast tour. Originally set for September, the tour will now kick off in January. The band will also feature on the lineup for Sunshine Coast’s Big Pineapple music festival.

“Due to the unprecedented and evolving situation around the global pandemic, the band and their team have decided to push back their East Coast headline tour dates,” a statement read.

“Rescheduled shows will be held across January and February 2021, pending there is no risk to the health and safety of the band, crew, venue staff and fans.”

Bootleg Rascal’s rescheduled tour dates are:

November 2020

21 – Big Pineapple Festival, Sunshine Coast

January 2021

15 – Woolly Mammoth, Brisbane

23 – Marrickville Bowls Club, Sydney

February

5 – Howler, Melbourne