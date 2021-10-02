Bootleg Rascal drop reggae remix of ‘With You’, detail massive Australian tour

Gold Coast genre-benders Bootleg Rascal have shared a reimagined version of their track ‘With You’, announcing alongside it a sprawling national tour set to kick off next month.

Dubbed the ‘Bad Boys’ remix, Bootleg Rascal’s new spin on ‘With You’ – which originally appeared on their second album, 2018’s ‘Anómino’ – slows down the tempo and zooms in on the duo’s radiant dub influence, making it a full-blown reggae stomper with a silky bassline, reverb-soaked guitars and chill, fuzzed-out percussion.

Have a listen to ‘With You (Bad Boys Remix)’, then compare it to the 2018 original, below:

The new version of ‘With You’ marks the latest single to be shared from Bootleg Rascal’s forthcoming album ‘Sloppy Seconds’, hot on the heels of a Spanish-language redux of ‘Sharks’ from August. The record is set to land on October 29 via the band’s own Bootleg Records imprint.

It will also feature both of the duo’s 2021 singles, ‘All About You’ (featuring Saint Lane) and ‘Therapy’ (featuring Citizen Kay and MAXINE), alongside several other reimagined tracks from ‘Amómino’, 2016’s ‘Asleep In The Machine’ and EPs ‘Psychotica’ and ‘Collaborations Of Very Isolated Delinquents “19’.

Also announced this week was an ambitious 17-date tour in support of ‘Sloppy Seconds’, slated to run from November through to next February. It comes in tandem with the announcement that Bootleg Rascal have joined the Select Music roster, bumping shoulders with the likes of Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Jaguar Jonze and Tkay Maidza.

The band’s upcoming tour boasts five dates in Queensland, three each in South Australia, New South Wales and Western Australia, two in Victoria and one in the ACT. Tickets for all dates are on sale now from their website.

Bootleg Rascal’s ‘Sloppy Seconds’ Australian tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Friday 19 – Brisbane, Woolly Mammoth

Friday 26 – Perth, Indi Bar

Saturday 27 – Margaret River, Settlers Tavern

Sunday 28 – Fremantle, The Aardvark

DECEMBER

Saturday 4 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

Friday 10 – Adelaide, Jive Bar

Saturday 11 – Port Elliot, Kill The Dinosaurs

Sunday 12 – Port Elliot, Kill The Dinosaurs

JANUARY

Saturday 15 – Byron Bay, Beach Hotel

Saturday 22 – Melbourne, Howler

Sunday 23 – Belgrave, Sooki Lounge

Friday 28 – Bundaberg, Old Bundy Hotel

Saturday 29 – Rockhampton, Leichhardt Hotel

FEBRUARY

Saturday 5 – Maroochydore, Solbar

Thursday 17 – Wollongong, La La La’s

Friday 18 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Saturday 19 – Canberra, UC Hub