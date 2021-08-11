Bootleg Rascal drop rousing clip for latest single ‘Therapy’ featuring Citizen Kay and MAXINE

Bootleg Rascal have unveiled a nostalgic montage clip to accompany their latest single, ‘Therapy’ – which arrived late last month – featuring Citizen Kay and MAXINE.

The sentimental clip was shot across various locations on the country’s east coast, combining footage of studio sessions and writing retreats.

“As we were unable to shoot a full music video production due to lockdown, we started digging through the archives to see what we could come up with,” guitarist Jimmy Young said in a statement.

“We wanted to largely include content from live shows and touring, in the aim to pick up our fan’s morale during this tough period.

“Although we can’t bring our live show to most people now, we hope recalling these memories helps reminisce and inspire hope, as the world prepares to opens up again.”

Watch the video, directed by Max Hoffman, below:

The visual for ‘Therapy’ closely follows another collaborative effort, ‘All About You’ featuring Saint Lane, which dropped in June.

Bootleg Rascal had also worked with Saint Lane on ‘Falling Star’, which was released in August of last year as the final track from their staggered EP ‘Collaborations of Very Isolated Delinquents “19′. The song also featured a guest appearance from A. GIRL.

Prior to that, Bootleg Rascal – made up of Young and Carlos Lara – released an arsenal of feel-good funk vibe songs, including ‘Oh So Cool’, ‘Milk In My Bowl’, ‘We Independent’ and ‘Lonely Times’, all of which featured on their EP.