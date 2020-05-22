Bootleg Rascal unveil new single ‘We Independent’

Bootleg Rascal have released a new single, ‘We Independent.’

The track, released today (May 22), is taken from their forthcoming EP ‘Collaborations of Very Isolated Delinquents 19.’

Listen to ‘We Independent’ below:

The band are currently in the studio completing work on the EP, per a press release. It will then be staggered in its release, track by track, from May through to September. The band’s most recent single, February’s ‘Lonely Times,’ will also feature on the record.

“‘We Independent’ is a track we wrote inspired by starting to remove ourselves from a toxic situation,” said guitarist Jimmy Young in the statement.

“Initially, we were unsure how to break away from it, but sometimes you have to say enough is enough and follow your intuition. We’re so glad we took that leap of faith and couldn’t be heading in a better direction because of taking that risk.”

After the outbreak of coronavirus, Bootleg Rascal were forced to reschedule their east coast tour in support of the EP to mid-September. This also includes their appearance at Big Pineapple Music Festival, which is now taking place Saturday November 21. Find all tour dates below.

Bootleg Rascal 2020 tour dates are:

Melbourne, Howler (September 18)

Sydney, Marrickville Bowls Club (25)

Brisbane, Wooly Mammoth (26)

Sunshine Coast, Big Pineapple Music Festival (November 21)

