Bose to close 119 stores worldwide

Bose have announced they are set to close 119 stores worldwide over the coming months.

The electronics company pointed to “a dramatic shift to online shopping” as the reason behind the store closures in a statement provided to Billboard.

The shops set to be shut include all physical outlets in North America, Europe, Japan and Australia. Around 130 stores will remain open in China and the UAE, as well as some stores in India, south-east Asia, and South Korea.

In a statement, Colette Burke, VP of global sales, said: “We focused on what our customers needed, and where they needed it – and we’re doing the same thing now. It’s still difficult, because the decision impacts some of our amazing store teams who make us proud every day.

“They take care of every person who walks through our doors – whether that’s helping with a problem, giving expert advice, or just letting someone take a break and listen to great music. Over the years, they’ve set the standard for customer service. And everyone at Bose is grateful.”

While the number of employees that will be affected by the closures will be kept private, Bose have confirmed they will be offering outplacement assistance and severance pay to their staff.