Box Hill Institute and City of Melbourne announce new music industry mentoring program

Box Hill Institute and the City of Melbourne have teamed up for a new initiative, Music Industry Mentoring Edge (MIME).

MIME is a mentoring program targeting start-up music businesses and emerging industry professionals. Per a press release, the inaugural project will “deliver bespoke support to start-up businesses and industry professionals through a dedicated program of workshops, master-classes and one-on-one extended mentorship”.

The program will be backed by Box Hill Institute’s New Enterprise Incentive Scheme (NEIS), which is funded by the Department of Education, Skills and Employment.

From 8-15 July, successful applicants will take part in five workshops focusing on business strategy, in addition to talks from experienced music industry figures. Confirmed guest speakers include singer-songwriter Olympia, producer Ariel Blum, RocKwiz house drummer Peter Luscombe and more.

Eligible candidates of the MIME program will be offered free, music-specific business training and mentorship for up to 12 months. They will develop a personalised business plan that demonstrates its proof of concept via the NEIS program. The plan can then be utilised to grant participants access to NEIS’ New Business Assistance, a Commonwealth-funded financial scheme that offers support to start-up businesses for up to 39 weeks.

For more information on how to apply for MIME, visit this link.

Chair of the City of Melbourne Arts, Culture and Heritage portfolio Councillor Rohan Leppert, said the “council was excited to partner with Box Hill Institute to deliver this new unique mentoring program to develop Melbourne’s talented local music industry.”

“Melbourne’s diverse music scene is world-renowned,” Leppert said.

“It’s important that we continue to foster the growth of our local music industry and entrepreneurs. Through the City of Melbourne Music Plan, our investment in MIME will open a new set of opportunities for local music businesses to grow and make their mark on Australia and the world.”