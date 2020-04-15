Boy & Bear announce acoustic album ‘At Golden Retriever Studio’

Boy & Bear have announced a brand new acoustic album titled ‘At Golden Retriever Studio’ and have released its first single, ‘Bad People (Acoustic)’. Listen to it below.

‘At Golden Retriever Studio’, out July 24, follows the release of their most recent studio album ‘Suck On Light’ last year.

“When we tour the USA we often get asked to perform our songs acoustically when we are on the radio,” the band said in a press statement.

“This usually involves acoustic guitars, tambourines and a toy keyboard, with the five of us jammed into a small studio. It gave us the idea to record a selection of acoustic tracks and present them as an album.”

Frontman Dave Hoskings also spoke about the different vibe he got from ‘Bad People’ once he stripped it back.

“The sessions brought an honest and intimate mood to the songs and was a great experience for us. This song was super fun to record stripped back. It took on a whole new life and feel which was refreshing. In a nice way, it loses the shimmer of the full production but gains a pleasant nostalgia and hopefully draws the listener in even more so to the story behind it.”

The band were set to embark on their ‘Suck On Light’ nationwide tour throughout April and May, but has since been postponed to November due to the coronavirus outbreak. Check a list of postponed and cancelled tours and festivals here.