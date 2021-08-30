Boy & Bear announce ‘Moonfire’ tenth anniversary concert

Boy & Bear are celebrating the tenth anniversary of their debut album ‘Moonfire’ with a one-off show in Sydney next year.

To be held at the State Theatre on Feburary 12, the show will mark the first time Boy & Bear have performed the album live in full. The band will also debut some new unreleased music. Tickets go on sale this Friday (September 3) through Ticketmaster.

“A band’s debut record is always a pretty big moment and it’s fair to say that the making of ‘Moonfire’ was one of the more influential experiences of our career so far,” singer Dave Hoskins said in a statement.

Since releasing their debut LP in 2011, the band have gone on to release three more studio albums, most recently in 2019 with ‘Suck On Light’. They also released a nine-track acoustic album, ‘At Golden Retriever Studios’, last year.

Earlier this month, Hoskins said the band had been “in the thick of it” recording their fifth studio album.

“It’s all feeling really good. A few more drum machines, lots of colour and rich, layered arrangements,” he said.

“Much like the second record we will be approaching this one very locally, tinkering and adjusting songs over months in our little studio in Marrickville. Right now, that feels really right.”