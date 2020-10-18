Boy & Bear announce vinyl release of debut EP, ‘With Emperor Antarctica’

Boy & Bear have announced the re-release of their debut EP, ‘With Emperor Antarctica’, ten years on from its original arrival.

The five-track EP was first released in 2010. It included ‘The Rabbit Song’, which the band said was one of their first tracks circulated by triple j. The EP will be released on vinyl for the first time on November 6, with pre-orders available now.

“Ten years on from its original release, the EP that launched our career; ‘With Emperor Antarctica’ is being released on vinyl. It features one of our favourites and one of our earliest songs ever added to triple j, ‘The Rabbit Song’,” they said in an Instagram post earlier this morning (October 18).

Boy & Bear released their latest full-length album, ‘Suck On Light’, last year following a four-year hiatus. During the break between albums, frontman Dave Hosking underwent treatment for chronic dysbiosis.

Earlier this year, the band shared an acoustic album, ‘At Golden Retriever Studio’. The nine-track LP featured stripped-back renditions of songs from across the band’s catalogue, including ‘Southern Sun’ and ‘Hold Your Nerve’.

Boy & Bear have been announced for the Hobart and Adelaide legs of music performance series Summersalt, as well as a Brisbane show at the Sandstone Point Hotel in November.