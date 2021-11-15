Boy & Bear, Baker Boy and more announced for Riverboats line-up

Echuca-Moama music festival Riverboats has unveiled its 2022 line-up, celebrating its tenth anniversary.

Riverboats will be held across 18-20 February and staged at the Echuca Aquatic Reserve. The festival line-up includes Boy And Bear, Baker Boy, Sarah Blasko, Liz Stringer, and Vika and Linda, among other acts. RocKwiz host Brian Nankervis will also be returning as festival MC.

Organisers have opted for an expanded format next year, with a larger line-up and later finish on Sunday night.

“COVID caused a hell of a lot of heartache over the last 20 months, and the live music sector was hit harder than most,” festival director David Frazer said in a statement.

“At long last we can finally put all of this behind us and look forward to a weekend of incredible live music surrounded by friends, family and community.”

Tickets are on sale now through the festival website.

The 2022 Riverboats Music Festival line-up:

Boy & Bear

Weddings Parties Anything

Baker Boy

Vika and Linda

Sarah Blasko

Melbourne Ska Orchestra

Shane Nicholson

Custard

Liz Stringer

William Crighton

Kutcha Edwards

Fulton Street

Freya Josephine Hollick

Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys

Babitha