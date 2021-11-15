Boy & Bear, Baker Boy and more announced for Riverboats line-up

Echuca-Moama music festival Riverboats has unveiled its 2022 line-up, celebrating its tenth anniversary.
Riverboats will be held across 18-20 February and staged at the Echuca Aquatic Reserve. The festival line-up includes Boy And Bear, Baker Boy, Sarah Blasko, Liz Stringer, and Vika and Linda, among other acts. RocKwiz host Brian Nankervis will also be returning as festival MC.
Organisers have opted for an expanded format next year, with a larger line-up and later finish on Sunday night.
“COVID caused a hell of a lot of heartache over the last 20 months, and the live music sector was hit harder than most,” festival director David Frazer said in a statement.
“At long last we can finally put all of this behind us and look forward to a weekend of incredible live music surrounded by friends, family and community.”
Tickets are on sale now through the festival website.
The 2022 Riverboats Music Festival line-up:
Boy & Bear
Weddings Parties Anything
Baker Boy
Vika and Linda
Sarah Blasko
Melbourne Ska Orchestra
Shane Nicholson
Custard
Liz Stringer
William Crighton
Kutcha Edwards
Fulton Street
Freya Josephine Hollick
Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys
Babitha