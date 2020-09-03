Boy & Bear release acoustic album ‘At Golden Retriever Studio’

Boy & Bear released their latest album today (September 4), entitled ‘At Golden Retriever Studio’. The new record consists mainly of acoustic renditions of previously released songs.

The nine-track LP features unplugged versions of tracks from throughout the band’s career, including catalogue stalwarts ‘Southern Sun’ and ‘Limit Of Love’, as well as songs from their recent album ‘Suck On Light’.

‘At Golden Retriever Studio’ also includes an acoustic cover of Chris Isaak’s ‘Wicked Game’. An outtake from the band’s ‘Suck On Light’ sessions, ‘3 Moons’, has also made it onto the new record.

Listen to the album in full below:

Per a press release, Boy & Bear explained that their most recent US tour inspired them to record an acoustic album.

“When we tour the US, we often get asked to perform our songs acoustically at radio visits,” the five-piece said.

“This usually involves acoustic guitars, tambourines and a toy keyboard, with the five of us jammed into a small studio.”

“Fans always ask for these versions, so it gave us the idea to record a selection of acoustic tracks and present them as an album.”

Boy & Bear have shared the music video to previously unreleased track ‘3 Moons’ to coincide with the album’s release. Watch it below:

In celebration of the record’s release, Boy & Bear are undertaking a 12-hour Instagram livestream today (September 4). The bumper session will give fans a look behind the scenes of the album and feature interviews and insights from the band.

Boy & Bear plan to tour Australia during November, playing shows along the East Coast and in Perth. There is no word yet on whether the coronavirus pandemic will prompt the band to once again reschedule the shows.