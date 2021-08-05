Boy & Bear tease fifth album in the making: “It’s all feeling really good”

Sydney-based indie outfit Boy & Bear have confirmed they’re currently hard at work on their next studio album.

“We’re in the thick of it right now with new music,” frontman Dave Hoskins said in a press release. “It’s all feeling really good. A few more drum machines, lots of colour and rich, layered arrangements.

“Much like the second record we will be approaching this one very locally, tinkering and adjusting songs over months in our little studio in Marrickville. Right now, that feels really right.”

The as-yet-untitled new record will mark their fifth full-length offering, following the 2019 release of their album ‘Suck On Light’, which peaked at Number Seven on the ARIA Charts. They followed that release up with a live album, ‘At Golden Retriever Studio’, last September.

In addition to the tease of new material, Boy & Bear celebrated the ten-year anniversary of their acclaimed debut album ‘Moonfire’, sharing a series of behind-the-scenes photos. Take a look at a couple of these below:

Chasing the high of their breakthrough 2010 EP ‘With Emperor Antarctica’, the band recorded ‘Moonfire’ in Nashville with producer Joe Chiccarelli (whose portfolio boasts names like The White Stripes, The Strokes and The Killers).

Carried by lead single ‘Feeding Line’, the record peaked at Number Two on the ARIA Album Charts, and in 2020 was certified 2x Platinum. It was a favourite at the 2011 ARIA Awards, taking home five wins – including Album Of The Year – and a further two nominations. ‘Moonfire’ also won the 2011 Australian Music Prize.

“A band’s debut record is always a pretty big moment,” singer Dave Hoskins said in a press release, “And it’s fair to say that the making of ‘Moonfire’ was one of the more influential experiences of our career so far.

“Jet-setting to Nashville, big name producer, beautiful studio and a hell of a lot of green, naive, enthusiasm to catapult us through the sessions! It was a mighty experience and we will forever be grateful for what this record did for us.”