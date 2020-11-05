Boy & Bear’s Tim Hart announces new solo album, shares lead single

Boy & Bear drummer Tim Hart will release his third solo album, ‘Winning Hand’, on February 19 2021.

To celebrate the announcement, Hart has dropped the album’s lead single today (November 6). The track, entitled ‘Great Escape’, is the first new solo material from Hart since 2018.

Listen to it below:

Hart recorded his forthcoming solo album at Sydney’s Golden Retriever Studios, the location at which Boy & Bear laid down their 2020 acoustic album, ‘At Golden Retriever Studio’.

Unlike his first two solo albums, 2012’s ‘Milling The Wind’ and 2018’s ‘The Narrow Corner’, Hart recorded ‘Winning Hand’ with a full band in the studio.

“Now more than ever I want to be able to connect with people,” Hart said in a press release.

“Share stories and songs. I think that’s what we all need in a year that has been so unpredictable and tough.”

Hart will appear with Boy & Bear at SummerSalt festival in early 2021. The band have been announced for all of SummerSalt’s shows thus far, aside from its Geraldton incarnation.

Boy & Bear are also set to perform at the Sandstone Point Hotel in Moreton Bay, Queensland on November 21. The gig, which will also feature Matt Corby and Bernard Fanning, was announced in early October following Queensland’s loosening of outdoor social distancing restrictions.