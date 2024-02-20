Boy George accused of “ripping off” Kylie Minogue for new single artwork

Boy George has been accused of “ripping off” Kylie Minogue on the artwork of his latest single ‘Religion’.

The Culture Club star released the track yesterday (February 19) and fans began to notice how similar the single’s artwork was to Minogue’s cover for her 2023 LP ‘Tension‘. Boy George’s art sees him posed with a sunset-hued background with his name and the track’s title in the same fonts used on the ‘Padam Padam’ singer’s album artwork.

Fans immediately took to social media to point out the resemblance and call out the ‘Karma Chameleon’ singer for his choice in art direction. “I know that every masterpiece has its cheap copy but what the hell is this,” said one X/Twitter user while another one questioned if the artwork was real.

I know that every masterpiece has its cheap copy but what the hell is this… pic.twitter.com/mPSh6XZUc4 — Editor-In-Chief of Reality Von Tease (@confideinm3) February 19, 2024

“Wait this is real?? i thought it was satire what,” read a comment left by another user while a different fan came to the ‘I’ll Tumble 4 Ya” singer’s defense: “It’s got to be him paying homage. Nothing more to it. I know we Kylie fans get protective but I like Boy George.”

Check out more fan reactions below:

me : can we get tension by kylie minogue ? boy george : we have tension by kylie minogue at home the tension by kylie minogue : pic.twitter.com/JeEm6Cy5nn — george rose (@george_b_rose) February 19, 2024

Did Boy George lose a bet with Kylie? Is this some elaborate publicity stunt for a duet album? The plot thickens… — theGAGAstan (@theGAGAstan) February 19, 2024

It's got to be him paying homage. Nothing more to it. I know we Kylie fans get protective but I like Boy George. — TruthTellr (@TTellr) February 19, 2024

I'm recycling everything. It's all the rage. Even fashion is catching on? https://t.co/CRnKM9qTdA — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) February 19, 2024

Boy George took to his official X/Twitter page on Monday (February 19) to respond to the copying allegations. “I’m recycling everything. It’s all the rage. Even fashion is catching on?,” read his tweet.

Minogue’s sixteenth studio album ‘Tension’ was released last September. In a four-star review of the LP, NME shared: “Ultimately, ‘Tension’ plays like a fun, flirty night out with an old friend who never burdens you with her problems. Whether you’ve known Minogue for a lifetime – or just since ‘Padam Padam’ – you’ll want to join the party.”

In other news, Boy George was among the famous faces who have signed an open letter, urging organisers of the Eurovision Song Contest to allow Israel to compete in 2024.

Despite not being a part of the continent, Israel made its debut in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 as the first non-European country granted permission to participate in the event. However, there have been widespread calls for the country to be banned from taking part in the contest this year given the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Elsewhere, the singer shared that Madonna is “too full of herself” but “there’s still time” to become friends in his new memoir Karma: The Definitive Autobiography.