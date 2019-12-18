British actor and singer Kenny Lynch has died at the age of 81, his family have revealed.

The family announced the news on Twitter, saying that he would be “remembered and missed by many”.

“Saddened to share this news with you all,” they wrote on the OBE’s Twitter page. “Sadly our dad passed away in the early hours this morning.

Advertisement

“He will be remembered & missed by many. We would like to say a massive thank you to the NHS & the people at Sue Ryder for all their support. Bye Dad, we will love you always!”

Saddened to share this news with you all. Sadly our dad passed away in the early hours this morning. He will be remembered & missed by many. We would like to say a massive thank you to the NHS & the people at Sue Ryder for all their support. Bye Dad, we will love you always! 💕 pic.twitter.com/aSeXbXuAqG — Kenny Lynch (@KennyLynchieOBE) December 18, 2019

Lynch was born in East London in 1938, and was one of the UK’s first black pop stars, touring with The Beatles in the 1960s and becoming famous for his Top 10 hit ‘Up On The Roof’.

His acting career included roles in the likes of Carry On Camping, Bullseye and The Sweeney.

Tributes to the late actor and singer have been led by Boy George, who called Lynch an “absolutely huge part of my 70s life and on.”

God Bless Kenny Lynch. R.I.P. My love and condolences to his family and friends. Absolutely huge part of my 70s life and on. https://t.co/uhrJ3HOSOA — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) December 18, 2019

Advertisement

Gary Lineker and Danny Baker also shared their memories of the late star, with Lineker tweeting: “Really sorry to hear that Kenny Lynch has passed away. Such a delightful, funny, talented man. Played golf with him on many occasions and he was simply the best company…..when he wasn’t late.”

Really sorry to hear that Kenny Lynch has passed away. Such a delightful, funny, talented man. Played golf with him on many occasions and he was simply the best company…..when he wasn’t late. #ripkenny — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 18, 2019

Baker added: “Kenny Lynch has died. Huge talent, a pioneer and tremendous company. One of the key witnesses to the 20th UK music/entertainment scene he had a million stories. Yet one of the cagiest interviewees when on air. Wasn’t interested in his ‘place’ in pop culture. He was there.”

Kenny Lynch has died. Huge talent, a pioneer and tremendous company. One of the key witnesses to the 20th UK music/entertainment scene he had a million stories. Yet one of the cagiest interviewees when on air. Wasn't interested in his 'place' in pop culture. He was there. pic.twitter.com/yiw39RQq16 — Danny Baker (@prodnose) December 18, 2019

Lynch is survived by his two daughters, Amy and Bobby.