Boy George reveals he’s a fan of Napalm Death: “Totally tight band”

Boy George has revealed that he’s a fan of Napalm Death in a new social media post.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Boy George noted that he recently attended one of the band’s shows in Australia. In his post, he said how much he enjoyed the band’s performance and the work of the comments of the band’s singer, Barney Greenway.

“Saw the noise monsters @officialND last night and my ears are still ringing,” Boy George wrote on X.

“Loved all of the stuff Barney had to say. Totally tight band (no other way of saying it, lol) Hey Barney see you at the coffee counter! Comment of the night ‘shut up you fresh faced fucker.’”

Saw the noise monsters @officialND last night and my ears are still ringing. Loved all of the stuff Barney had to say. Totally tight band (no other way of saying it, lol) Hey Barney see you at the coffee counter! Comment of the night 'shut up you fresh faced fucker' pic.twitter.com/xbLpwhCkWt — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) September 12, 2023

Earlier this year, Boy George teamed up with The Lottery Winners on their single ’Let Me Down’.

In a interview with NME, The Lottery Winners’ frontman Thom Rylance shared: “George’s voice on ‘Let Me Down’ is chilling. I get goosebumps hearing it. I was supposed to sing the second verse, but George sang it all. I thought: ‘I can’t delete Boy George’s vocal and put mine on instead. Obviously not!’ I’m in the background somewhere instead.”

The release arrived after Boy George and his Culture Club bandmates agreed to pay £1.75million to their ex-drummer Jon Moss over lost profits.

Moss had brought legal action against Boy George, guitarist Roy Hay and bassist Michael Craig following his alleged expulsion by their manager in September 2018 after 37 years of playing together.