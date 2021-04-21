Boy George gives update on ‘Karma Chameleon’ biopic cast in new video

Boy George has given an update on his forthcoming biopic Karma Chameleon and its casting in a new video, and called for actors around the world to audition to play him in the film.

Following the success of such biopics as Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody, the Karma Chameleon project was first announced in 2019, though it was untitled at that time.

The film will share the story of Boy George’s beginnings in an Irish working-class family through to his rise to stardom in the 1980s with Culture Club alongside original members Jon Moss, Roy Hay and Mikey Craig.

In the video – shared by the singer on his social media pages yesterday (April 20) and premiered by Deadline – Boy George said the film would be shot this summer “in London and around the world”.

As for casting, the singer also said Danny Mays (1917, Line Of Duty) would play his father – and also teased that “there are rumours of Keanu Reeves popping in”.

Boy George also said that they were looking to cast an actor to play him. “We’re looking for a brave young actor anywhere in the globe to take on the role of his life, and it will be brilliant,” he said. “I wanna be impressed! So see you on set this summer.”

Watch the teaser below:

Written and directed by Sacha Gervasi (Hitchcock, Anvil: The Story of Anvil), the biopic will be produced by Kevin King Templeton (Creed I and II) and Paul Kemsley, with Kate Ringsell (Wonder Woman) serving as casting director.

The production team told Deadline the film would have complete access to Boy George’s library of music and Culture Club’s greatest hits.

With film company Millennium Media now on board, producer Templeton said in a press statement, “All of the elements are in place and I look forward to finding a dynamic lead.

“Having spent time with George over the last four years developing the film, it is important to me that his story gets told in a way that honours him.”