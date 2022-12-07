Boy Harsher announce debut Australian and New Zealand tour

American electronic duo Boy Harsher have announced their debut Australian and New Zealand tour, with five shows booked for February 2023.

The darkwave band – comprised of vocalist Jae Matthews and producer Augustus Muller – will kick the run off at Studio in Auckland on February 15, before playing Meow in Wellington two nights later (February 17). They’ll then head to Australia, playing shows in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney on February 18, 19 and 21, respectively.

Support from the tour will come from Buzz Kull, the project of Sydney-based industrial artist Marc Dwyer, whose latest album ‘Fascination’ arrived last month. Tickets for Boy Harsher’s tour are on sale now – find them for the Brisbane date here and all others here.

Advertisement

Forming in Savannah, Georgia in 2013, Boy Harsher released debut album ‘Yr Body Is Nothing’ three years later, after a pair of EPs. Second album ‘Careful’ arrived in 2019, with a deluxe edition of 2017 EP ‘Country Girl’ being released the same year.

This year, Boy Harsher released their directorial debut, a film starring Kristina Esfandiari called The Runner, alongside a soundtrack the duo composed to accompany it. In a four-star review of the soundtrack, NME called it a “sinister, sexy and thrilling” release from “one of modern music’s most interesting groups”.

Boy Harsher’s 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Wednesday 15 – Auckland, Studio

Friday 17 – Wellington, Meow

Saturday 18 – Brisbane, Princess Theatre

Sunday 19 – Melbourne, Max Watts

Tuesday 21 – Sydney, Manning Bar