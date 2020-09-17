Boy Pablo and Woodes announced for Isol-Aid #27

Boy Pablo and Woodes are among the variety of local and international artists announced for this weekend’s 27th instalment of live-streamed music festival, Isol-Aid.

Set to kick off on Saturday September 19 from 1.55pm AEST, the lineup will also include the likes of Braille Face, Elena Dakota, River Boy and Grace Ferguson, among others.

In addition to its regular program, Isol-Aid will present the Accessible All Areas edition, kicking off at 8pm AEST. Specially curated by musician Eliza Hull, the lineup places a focus on Deaf and disabled musicians and features Hull, Gaelynn Lea, James Holt and Ruth Patterson.

The event has made an effort to become more accessible to disabled music fans, too, with the show set to include closed captions, video descriptions – short verbal descriptions of key visual scenes for people with low vision – and Auslan interpretation.

Upon the event’s announcement last week, Hull pointed out in a statement the barriers often experienced by disabled music fans when it comes to live music.

“COVID-19 has presented a way that we can use technology to improve access and inclusion for people with a disability to be part of live music,” she said.

“I curated this event to showcase disabled musicians from all around the world, and hopefully eliminate some of the barriers and obstacles that these disabled musicians may have faced between them and their audience.”

Last week’s episode of Isol-Aid celebrated six months of events – having first commenced in March – putting together a special bill of Australian and New Zealand acts featuring merci, mercy, Bel, Wax Chattels, FRITZ and more.