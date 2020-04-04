Boy Pablo has shared a cover of Arctic Monkeys song ‘Piledriver Waltz’ that he performed for the Verftet Online Music Festival.

Joining an ongoing lineup that includes the likes of Aurora, Enslaved and Datarock, the Norwegian internet sensation performed for the festival yesterday (April 3).

Armed with an acoustic guitar and donning socks and sandals, Pablo offered up a cover of ‘Piledriver Waltz’, taken from Arctic Monkeys’ 2011 album ‘Suck It And See’, which he performed in front of a green screen that displayed a family deer wandering in the snow.

Advertisement

Watch the performance below:

Last month, Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders said that the band are often reluctant to play their older material because it feels like “doing karaoke.”

In a new interview with comedian James Veitch, Helders said that it was better that fans retained the “memory” of an older performance, as opposed to playing the track just to satisfy their demand.

Meanwhile, Arctic Monkeys are rumoured to be planning a string of huge shows in Sheffield next year.

Promoters SJM have given notice of a license application for three shows between June 4-6 2021 in the city’s Hillsborough Park – with details of the event being posted on the park gates.

Advertisement

While the notice merely states that the event will feature “the provision of regulated entertainment” and the “provision of live music”, eFestivals claims that the application has been filed directly on the band’s behalf.