Boy Pablo embraces summer loving in new single ‘Be Mine’

Boy Pablo is back, delivering feel-good summer vibes in new single ‘Be Mine’.

The track, out today (July 12), dropped alongside an official music video that was filmed shortly after Boy Pablo’s Primavera Sound performance in Barcelona.

The video opens with a close-up performance straight into the camera by Pablo. The intimate action is coupled with a delicate swoon of rhythms that builds to a funky melody which is shown to be delivered by a full band, Pablo then cruising on the road in a pensive and romantic state.

Advertisement

Watch it below:

In a press release, Boy Pablo – aka Nico Muñoz – said of the track’s soundscape: “I’ve been obsessed with cumbia music for a while now so it became natural for me to try writing something inspired by it. It was one of those songs I didn’t expect to write, it just appeared.

“It’s basically a cheeky way to approach a love interest that you know has a slight interest in you. I feel like it’s a very Latino romantic thing to do.”

The release of ‘Be Mine’ today marks the first new music from Muñoz since his surprise cover of The Human League’s ‘Don’t You Want Me’, a collaboration with Sobs‘ Celine Autumn that dropped last month.

That release followed February’s ‘La Novela’, a collaboration with Cuco marking not only Muñoz’s first new music of the year, but the first new material since he released his debut album, ‘Wachito Rico’, in 2020.

Advertisement

Featuring the singles ‘Hey Girl’, ‘I Just Wanna Go Home’, ‘Rest Up’ and ‘Leave Me Alone’, NME‘s Rhys Buchanan noted in a four-star review that Muñoz “deserves all the praise he gets”.

“‘Wachito Rico’ exudes a breadth of musicianship that proves Boy Pablo is no flash in the pan, despite having found viral fame overnight.”