Boy Pablo share ‘Hey Girl’ video, narrated by ‘Tiger King”s Rick Kirkham

Norwegian singer Boy Pablo has shared the video for his new single ‘Hey Girl’, which features unlikely narration by Tiger King star Rick Kirkham.

The clip sees Boy Pablo assuming the alter-ego of Wachito Rico, with Kirkham providing a constant stream of narration as he goes about his day-to-day life.

The character is seen heading to a football match with his best friend John in the clip, which proves to have fateful consequences for the pair’s friendship.

Describing the visuals, Boy Pablo said he sought inspiration by watching “a whole lot of movies” during the coronavirus lockdown.

“After a lot of bouncing ideas back and forth we wanted to create a narrative of Wachito Rico’s love life, and it was natural to start with ‘hey girl’ as the first chapter of his love life,” he said. “I can’t wait to show you the rest of the world we have created for this new album and character.”

Video director Eivind Landsvik commented: “This was one of the most rewarding and collaborative music video processes I’ve been involved with. Boy Pablo already had a universe that felt unpretentious yet really rich and layered: it seemed like the perfect opportunity to inject some of my own obsessions and make a timeless story about first love.”

The clip comes ahead of Boy Pablo’s debut album ‘Wachito Rico’, which is set for release on October 23 via 777 Music.

In April, Boy Pablo shared a cover of the Arctic Monkeys song ‘Piledriver Waltz’ that he performed for the Verftet Online Music Festival.

The Norwegian internet sensation joined a line-up that included the likes of Aurora, Enslaved and Datarock.