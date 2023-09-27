Boygenius bring out Hozier to sing ‘Salt In The Wound’ at Boston show

Boygenius brought out Hozier as a surprise guest to sing ‘Salt In The Wound’ at their Boston gig this week – check out footage below.

The indie supergroup – comprising Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus – performed at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Monday and Tuesday (September 25, 26).

On night one they closed out their encore with ‘Salt In The Wound’ from their 2018 self-titled debut EP, for which they brought out surprise guest Hozier.

Advertisement

Watch footage of their performance below.

The band finished up their explosive finale by gesturing a worshipping motion to the Irish singer-songwriter – as they often do to their fellow band members – which he returned with hugs for the group before standing alongside them for the final bow.

This week also saw Boygenius give their currently unreleased new track ‘Black Hole’ its live debut, which is set to appear on their their upcoming EP, ‘The Rest’.

‘The Rest’ is due for release on Friday, October 13. The three remaining songs on the upcoming project have yet to be revealed. ‘The Rest’ EP will also be available on limited edition yellow 10″ vinyl and CD – get your copies here.

Advertisement

Boygenius released their debut album ‘The Record’ in March, which scored a five-star review from NME, writing: “This debut is a gorgeous testament to what can happen when you allow yourself to fully be seen. Though each of the album’s 12 tracks could have fit nicely on one of their personal records, their work together takes on a brighter bolder existence, enabling them to light up individually and together at the same time.”

Reviewing their debut UK gig back in the summer, NME described the show as a “utopia of vulnerability and community” that ignited “pure reverence” from the crowd. The four-star review added: “Few bands in modern indie are loved quite as ferociously as boygenius and that passion is on full display tonight.”

This month, Boygenius shared a new video for the track ‘Cool About It’.