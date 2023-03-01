Boygenius debut new song ‘Not Strong Enough’

Boygenius have released a brand new song, ‘Not Strong Enough’.

The track premiered as Radio 1’s Hottest Record and is the fourth single after ‘$20’, ‘Emily I’m Sorry’ and ‘True Blue’ to be taken from the group’s upcoming debut album, ‘the record’.

Lyrically, ‘Not Strong Enough’ deals with the paradox of experiencing self-hatred and masking it with a God complex. The accompanying music video was self-shot by the band – made up of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker – and edited by Bridgers’ brother Jackson. It depicts the band spending a day together.

Check out ‘Not Strong Enough’ below:

Boygenius’ upcoming album, ‘the record’, is due for release on March 31. Following the album’s release, they will be playing a huge outdoor show at Gunnersbury Park in London, with a crowd capacity bigger than London’s O2, with further dates planned in Halifax and at Edinburgh’s Connect Festival. The trio will be joined by Ethel Cain for the London and Halifax dates, and MUNA for London only.

Elsewhere, they will also be performing at Coachella in April and will headline the inaugural Re:Set Concert Series in the US alongside Clairo, Dijon and Bartees Strange.

You can see their full list of shows below. The pre-sale for the UK shows is currently open – you can buy your tickets here.

APRIL

15 – Indio, CA – Coachella Music & Arts Festival

22 – Indio, CA – Coachella Music & Arts Festival

JUNE

2 – San Diego, CA – Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium *

3 – Los Angeles, CA – Brookside at the Rosebowl *

4 – Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater at Stanford *

9 – Dallas, TX – Texas Trust CU Theater Grounds *

10 – New Orleans, LA – City Park *

11 – Atlanta, GA – Central Park *

16 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion *

17 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium *

18 – Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs *

23 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live! Festival *

24 – Chicago, IL – Riis Park *

25 – Nashville, TN – Centennial Park *

AUGUST

August 20 – London, UK – Gunnersbury Park ^

August 22 – Halifax, UK – Piece Hall %

August 25-27 – Edinburgh, UK – Connect Festival

* Re:SET Concert Series with Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange

^ with MUNA and Ethel Cain

% with Ethel Cain