Watch Boygenius play ‘Not Strong Enough’ and ‘Cool About It’ at their first gig in four years

Boygenius performed live for the first time since 2018 last night (March 1) and debuted two new songs from their upcoming album, ‘the record’. Watch footage of the trio performing ‘Not Strong Enough’ and ‘Cool About It’ below.

The supergroup of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker was performing as part of the annual Tibet House Benefit concert at New York City’s Carnegie Hall. The event also saw performances from composer and event artistic director Philip Glass, New Order’s Bernard Sumner and Tom Chapman, Laurie Anderson, Gogol Bordello, and Arooj Aftab. This is Bridgers’s third time performing at the fundraising event.

After walking on stage in matching grey uniforms, the trio of Dacus, Bridgers and Baker took turns telling the crowd how excited they were to be playing Carnegie Hall. Bridgers then explained that the set was their first performance in front of an audience since 2018. Their set started with ‘Not Strong Enough’, the single they dropped just hours before the gig. They also played ‘Cool About It’, an unreleased track from their LP, which will arrive in full on March 31.

Get in kids, boygenius is playing their first gig since 2018 🥹 !! pic.twitter.com/jEFRpqHlpr — Erica Campbell (@ericacxmpbell) March 2, 2023

Anddd so does ‘Cool About It’ 🤟🏾🥹 pic.twitter.com/FOazQ8flro — Erica Campbell (@ericacxmpbell) March 2, 2023

‘Not Strong Enough’ premiered as Radio 1’s Hottest Record and is the fourth single from ‘the record’ following ‘$20’, ‘Emily I’m Sorry’ and ‘True Blue’. An accompanying music video which was self-shot by the band and edited by Bridgers’ brother Jackson was also released this week. It features highlights of the band on amusement park rides, walking through a museum and spending the day together.

Boygenius also recently announced a huge outdoor show at Gunnersbury Park in London, with a crowd capacity bigger than London’s O2, with further dates planned in Halifax and at Edinburgh’s Connect Festival. The trio will be joined by Ethel Cain for the London and Halifax dates, and MUNA for London only.

Next month, Boygenius will perform at the 2023 Coachella Music Festival on April 15 and April 22, which will be headlined by Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean. The Californian festival will take place at Indio’s Empire Polo Club between April 14-16 and April 21-23. You can register for passes now on Coachella’s official website.