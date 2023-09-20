Boygenius release new animated video for ‘Cool About It’

Boygenius have shared a new video for the track ‘Cool About It’ – check it out below.

The video from the band, made up of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, is a gothic-themed animation and the first animated video directed by Lauren Tsai.

Speaking about the video, Tsai said: “‘Cool About It’ is a beautifully melancholic and piercing song that puts words to feelings often unexplained. It is an absolute dream to collaborate with the genius that is Boygenius.

“I made animated videos on Youtube when I was 11 and I cannot imagine something I’d lose my mind over more if I could go back in time and tell myself. I will always be grateful to the band for the many ways their work has affected my life.”

Check out the video here:

The song is taken from their recent debut album, ‘The Record‘.

Reviewing their recent debut album, NME said: “This debut is a gorgeous testament to what can happen when you allow yourself to fully be seen. Though each of the album’s 12 tracks could have fit nicely on one of their personal records, their work together takes on a brighter bolder existence, enabling them to light up individually and together at the same time.

“Bridgers, Dacus and Baker did the tedious work of getting to know each other artistically and collaboratively and then poured what they found out into the world. Now, we as listeners, get to benefit.”

Back in August, Billie Eilish played an intimate London gig and Boygenius made a surprise appearance for a performance of ‘When The Party’s Over’.

Before Eilish announced the trio, she told fans to lower their phones for a moment, so she could see their faces as she told them who the second guest would be.

“I’m in love with all three of them. Truly,” she said hugging Bridgers, Dacus and Baker as they left the stage after the track.